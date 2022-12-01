'Whiskey Glasses' country singer Morgan Wallen is stopping in Houston during 2023 world tour

The "Whiskey Glasses" singer is going on a world tour, and one of his stops includes Houston. Here is when and how you can get your tickets.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of country's biggest stars just announced he's going on a world tour, and one of his stops includes Houston.

On Thursday, Minute Maid Park announced Morgan Wallen is bringing his One Night At A Time Tour to Houston on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The tour will feature special guests Parker McCollum, Hardy, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman.

McCollum is actually set to be RodeoHouston's 2023 Opening Day concert performer come Feb. 28.

"2023 is gonna be a special year," Wallen said on Twitter as part of the tour announcement on Thursday morning. "I got a lot in store for y'all and thought we'd start with this..."

To register for access to tickets, sign up on the Verified Fan website. Presale through Ticketmaster starts Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Another artist who recently partnered with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program is Taylor Swift. The whole point behind the program is to allow fans to register for presale tickets. Once registered fans receive a code, they will have exclusive access to purchase tickets.

But, there was a sudden cancellation involving fans trying to purchase tickets to Swift's world tour.

Ticketmaster said that "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled."

Hopefully, this doesn't become the case for Wallen fans.

This world tour comes after the country star was dropped by his record label and disqualified from multiple award shows last year after using a racial slur in a video that was leaked. Back in July 2021, the 29-year-old from Tennessee opened up to "Good Morning America" co-host Michael Strahan about what Wallen says his understanding of the vulgar language he used at the time the video was taken.

