EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3687754" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than 60 cars' tires found slashed in Galveston neighborhood, police say.

Juan Pineda saw a flat tire on one of his vehicles on M Street in Galveston, but that was just the beginning."I looked from that end, to that end, and every car had a flat tire on the street side," said the home and business owner.The tires on several of his work and personal vehicles were flattened."Extremely frustrating. You work so hard for everything you have. So for someone to just take the time to do damage, it's very frustrating," Pineda said.Galveston police say they've taken almost 70 reports from Avenue M and the adjacent blocks on the island. Friday night into Saturday morning, someone slashed thousands of dollars in tires.Elijah Scarlett says he believes it was more than one person."They used different size knife blades. Her tires and the tire across the street had a huge knife blade but on mine the blade size was half of it and they stabbed mine twice and three times on the other side," said Scarlett.Gina Karacostas has replaced two tires now. The damaged ones are now useless in her backyard."If it was one person or if it was multiple, they need to pay for these tires. I think just for the inconvenience," Karacostas said.Police are asking anyone with surveillance video or information to come forward. While Juan Pineda is so frustrated at the damage to his property, he's offering his own money as a reward."If they can bring me proof, I'll be more than glad to pay $1,000 so we can put them behind bars," Pineda said.