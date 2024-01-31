Man accused of slashing tires of Deer Park homeowner's cars was targeting previous residents: Police

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A traffic stop led police to the man accused of slashing a homeowner's tires, but it turns out that person was not his intended victim, according to Deer Park police.

Seth Alexander Wright, 38, from Montgomery County, was arrested on Jan. 31 when undercover Deer Park police officers conducted a traffic stop on him in Spring.

Authorities said Wright was identified as the suspect seen on video on Jan. 24 slashing 10 tires on three parked vehicles on a home in the 300 block of Ellen Drive.

On the day of the slashing, police responded to the home at about 9:45 p.m., where they learned Wright went up the driveway and used a knife to stab the sidewalls of the tires. The victim said they were unable to identify the suspect at the time or provide a reason why the slashing took place.

When the video surfaced on social media, police said they received multiple tips leading them to Wright.

Now, days after the incident, police said Wright was reportedly targeting the previous owners and was unaware they had moved out several years ago.