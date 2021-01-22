Buzzy East End drive-in theater hosts Sundance Film Festival, featuring 6 world premieres

HOUSTON, Texas -- With the enthusiasm for drive-ins showing no signs of slowing, a local venue is bringing a popular film fest to Houston. Moonstruck Drive-in Cinema at East River will host the Sundance Satellite Film Festival from January 28 through February 2, the venue announced. The fest is a production of Houston Cinema Arts Society and Sundance Film Festival.Moonstruck Drive-In Cinema (100 Bringhurst St.) is one of the only three 2021 Sundance Film Festival world premiere locations in Texas, according to a press release. The venue will accommodate up to 150 cars. Viewers can expect films projected on a 40-foot by 80-foot structure made of shipping containers. Doors open at 6:30 pm; films will begin at approximately 7:30 pm. Parking spots are first-come, first-served.Food and drink come courtesy of some Fifth Ward and East End establishments, including Gulf Coast Distillers, Mingo's Kitchen, Las Brasas Tacos, and Fork and Skewers. Portable restrooms will be available; guests are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.