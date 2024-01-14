17-year-old among 4 shot at large party in northeast Harris County, deputies say

Four people, including teenagers, were shot at a large party inside a makeshift warehouse on Mooney near Eastex Fwy in NE Harris County, deputies say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after four people were shot at a large party in northeast Harris County, according to deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 4400 block of Mooney.

Deputies said they found one 17-year-old shot in the leg and another 17-year-old shot in the back. They are both expected to be OK.

Investigators believe the teenagers were at a party with about 75 people when someone started shooting randomly.

The sheriff's office said other shooting victims showed up at hospitals in the area.

An 18-year-old victim is in fair condition and expected to survive, according to deputies. A 19-year-old was also injured and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One witness told deputies that the party was happening at an 18-wheeler compound.

He said when he heard shots being fired, dozens of teenagers scattered and began jumping over nearby fences.

"You could just hear bullets flying everywhere," the witness said. "It just broke havoc. It was packed."

Authorities said they hadn't identified the suspect(s), and an investigation is underway.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713)-221-6000 Crime Stoppers at (713)-222-TIPS.