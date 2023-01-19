Montrose residents fed up after they say city hasn't done anything in weeks to fix water main break

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in the Cherryhurst neighborhood of Montrose are fed up after they say the city hasn't done anything in weeks to fix a water main break.

"It's a city line that's been broken for many weeks now, and thousands and thousands of gallons are going down the drain," Montrose resident Lucas Frances said.

Frances has been resident of the neighborhood since 2007 and said he's concerned about the water main break near his home.

However, he isn't the only one. Richard Salzhandler lives just down the street from the water main break.

Neighbors tell ABC13 they've reached out to their city leaders to report the issue. They've even submitted a 311 service request in hopes that crews would come out and fix the issue, but they've been unsuccessful.

It's why they reached out to ABC13. On behalf of residents, we also submitted a 311 service request and reached out to management at Houston Public Works alerting them to this issue but did not receive a response by the time our newscasts aired.

The water, according to residents, has been gushing for about three weeks now. They said that's a long time for the city to not step in and fix it, causing further concern among residents about the potential problems it can cause down the line.

"It can damage the roads, and hopefully, the water pressure won't go down, because that's a big concern if it's been going on that long. It definitely needs to be taken care of," Salzhandler said.

