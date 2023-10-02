Some Montrose residents are protesting a plan to cut down dozens of trees for a project set to start in 2024 to widen sidewalks and improve drainage.

Potential removal of trees leads to outcry over planned Montrose project: 'The height of stupidity'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A busy stretch of Montrose Boulevard from Allen Parkway to West Clay Street is about to get a makeover, but a growing number of residents in the neighborhood aren't happy because the plan includes the removal of 57 existing trees.

The project is known as the Montrose Boulevard Improvements Project and is being overseen by the Montrose Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone.

That post said the project "undertakes necessary improvements to drainage, safety and traffic for vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians, and the beautification of one of the neighborhood's most vibrant corridors."

Plans include adding sidewalks, improving drainage, and creating more space for public art displays, but it's the potential loss of trees that led to more than 4,500 people signing a Change.org petition in opposition to the current plan.

"It seems to be the height of stupidity," Kyle Shillibeer said at a tree-related protest over the weekend.

Montrose TIRZ said there are 14 existing live oak trees that won't be removed as part of the project since they're healthy and added that the 57 trees that are being taken out of the ground are everything from unhealthy to growth-constrained.

The organization's report also said they'll be planting 137 new trees as part of the project, which is expected to start construction in early 2024.

