'It's been hell': Montrose residents fed up over construction project causing them problems

Residents in Montrose say they've been having problems since an almost $40-million water project started along Audubon Place near Westheimer.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Denise Lewis has lived in her Montrose home near Audubon Place for almost two decades. She says it's been about a year since construction crews showed up in front of her home, and she said they've been there since.

"We are literally under siege, and we used to have a beautiful street here in Montrose," she said.

A nearly $40-million project slated to begin in late 2022 is underway to install a 72-inch water line to carry potable water to the city's southwest pump station to increase the overall capacity of the region's drinking water.

Neighbors in the area say they've had problems with the project. "They've broken our water lines, gas lines. It's been hell," Lewis said.

Other people said water in the area would get shut off without warning and would change colors.

Lewis said she has lost thousands in possible revenue from renting out a property in her backyard. She said she hasn't had access to her driveway for months.

"The cancellations I did were about $4,000. So it hurts, especially older people," she added.

Other people in the area we spoke with said they are also having problems renting out properties because of the construction.

"I haven't had access to my home. Thank God nothing has ever happened because there's no way I'd ever be able to get out of here," Lewis said.

The construction company working on the project did not return an immediate request for specific comment on Lewis' claims. But in a brief call with a project manager and safety manager, they told us crews are working as hard as possible to finish.

Documents also show the project is on track and is expected to be completed in 2024.