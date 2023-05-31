Woman believed to be homeless charged with murder of man whose bones were found in 2021, HPD says

Pamela Ann Merritt has been charged in the death of Colin Kerdachi after his skeletal remains were found in a Montrose home in 2021, HPD said.

The skeletal remains of Colin Kerdachi, 78, were found on Dec. 6, 2021, after he was reported missing in February of that year.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is charged in connection with the death of a man whose bones were found nearly a year after he went missing in Montrose, according to police.

Pamela Ann Merritt, 43, is charged with the murder of 78-year-old Colin Kerdachi after his skeletal remains were found on Dec. 6, 2021.

Kerdachi was reported missing in February of that year.

Houston Police Department officers responded to the tri-plex at 605 West Gray Street after a witness and other residents spotted the remains in the backyard.

Authorities said the remains were found while residents were cleaning and were in an advanced state of decomposition.

Merritt has not been caught and is believed to be homeless.

Her relationship with Kerdachi and how the police made the connection is unclear.

If you know where she is, you are urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

