Montgomery Co. deputies looking for man accused of stealing packages in Lockeridge Farms subdivision

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies in Montgomery County are hoping to catch a man accused of stealing packages from multiple homes.

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Constable's Office Precinct 3 released two images of the alleged thief.

Pct. 3 said he's wanted in connection to the packages taken from the county's Lockeridge Farms subdivision.

The person pictured is described as a white man with short blond or brown hair.

Deputies said he drives an older model blue or gray Honda Civic with damage to the right front side.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Mikeasky with the Montgomery County Constable's Office Precinct 3 at 281-364-4211. The reference case numbers are 23E021217 and 23E021173.