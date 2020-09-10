Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough hospitalized after crash with deputy constable

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough was hospitalized after a crash involving a deputy constable Thursday morning, according to his staff.

Keough's staff said he was "stable and alert and understandably in pain."

The deputy constable was also undergoing evaluation.

"We want to lift the deputy constable and his family up in prayers at this time," Keough's staff wrote in a release. "Please keep the judge and the deputy in your prayers at this time."

Details on where the crash happened or what led to the incident weren't released.

