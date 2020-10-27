100-year-old home in Magnolia receives Montgomery County historical marker

MAGNOLIA, Texas -- The Montgomery County Historical Commission granted the 100-year-old W.A. and Gertrude Dean Home a historical marker on Oct. 26.
It is the second county historical marker to be placed in the Magnolia area, according to Sharon Russell, historic marker chairperson for the commission.
The home, currently serving as offices for Gina B. Clark, CPA, at 503 Commerce St., Magnolia, was constructed by W.A. "Willie" Dean. He lived in the house with his wife, Gertrude Crook, from 1920 until Dean's death in 1963, according to historical commission information.
"I call it the 'house that love built' because of the story involved," Russell said during the marker dedication ceremony.
One of the town's two general stores at the time was started by the Dean brothers, T.R. and Willie, Russell said. She said Magnolia's population was 25 residents in 1900, and the town was known as "Mink Prairie" until 1903, when it became Magnolia.
"This house is built out of hardwoods and pines that were milled right here at the sawmill in Magnolia. It's got a lot of history," she said. "Every week, (W.A.) would send (Gertrude) a Polaroid picture of the progress he was making (on the house). In 1920, ... the house was finished, and she agreed to marry him."
Community Impact Newspaper previously reported the home is believed by local historians to be Magnolia's oldest residence in its original location.
Sanders Cemetery, located on a dead-end road off of FM 1774 north of Magnolia, was the first location in Magnolia to receive a county historical marker.
You can read more about this story from our partners at Community Impact.
