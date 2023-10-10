Ammunition may have sparked fire at partially-collapsed Montgomery Co. warehouse, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters are working to battle a fire possibly sparked by ammunition at a warehouse in Montgomery County.

SkyEye flew over the scene at 3325 Honea Egypt Rd., jut west of Woodforest Golf Club. It appeared the roof was partially collapsed. Smoke billowed out of the building as firefighters pulled water from a nearby pond.

The address comes back to Timberline Environmental Services. The company breaks down and recycles small arms ammunition, according to its website.

SkyEye video also shows debris on the ground around one side of the building. It appears there may have been some kind of explosion.

The Montgomery County Fire Department told ABC13 a 911 caller reported that someone was rolling a barrel full of ammunition across the floor when the fire started around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials did not say if there were any reported injuries.

This is a breaking report. Come back to this post for updates.