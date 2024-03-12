2 dead after apparent house explosion in Pennsylvania, authorities say

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Penn. -- Two people are dead after an apparent house explosion in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Allegheny County Fire Department received multiple calls about a house explosion just before 9 a.m. EST.

First responders arrived on the scene, and found the home leveled, describing it as "complete devastation." Firefighters said a man and a woman died.

No one else was hurt, but two other homes in Crescent Township appear to have damage.

Natural gas and propane tanks have been found at the site.

Emergency responders are on the scene, and the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.