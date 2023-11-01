SkyEye video shows heavy law enforcement scene in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in Montgomery County into the death of a person whose body was found in a driveway Wednesday afternoon.

SkyEye flew over the scene near Bitter Root Drive in Porter, which shows a heavy law enforcement presence.

As ABC13 continues waiting for information from officials, video shows authorities have taped off the home in which the body was found.

Details regarding what happened or how the body was found were not immediately known.

