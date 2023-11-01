WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

SkyEye video shows heavy law enforcement scene in Montgomery County

Rosie Nguyen Image
ByRosie Nguyen KTRK logo
Wednesday, November 1, 2023 9:49PM
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in Montgomery County into the death of a person whose body was found in a driveway Wednesday afternoon.

SkyEye flew over the scene near Bitter Root Drive in Porter, which shows a heavy law enforcement presence.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

As ABC13 continues waiting for information from officials, video shows authorities have taped off the home in which the body was found.

Details regarding what happened or how the body was found were not immediately known.

You can tune into ABC13's evening newscast for live updates as the investigation unfolds.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW