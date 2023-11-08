2 firefighters hurt when floor collapses during Mont Belvieu house fire, officials say

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two firefighters with the Mont Belvieu Fire Department were injured Wednesday morning during a floor collapse at a scene, according to officials.

At about 5:15 a.m., crews responded to a two-story house fire in the Hunter's Chase Subdivision, where they were joined by the Baytown Fire Department Engine 6.

Crews began fire suppression operations. During the operation, a section of the floor on the second story gave away, causing a firefighter to fall to the first floor and onto another firefighter.

A mayday was called, and the injured firefighters were pulled from the home. They were taken to the hospital for treatment and expected to be OK.

There were no additional reported injuries.

The cause of the house fire remains under investigation.