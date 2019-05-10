Mom's ex-fiancé seen before and after Maleah Davis disappeared: Exclusive photos

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're getting our first look at exclusive surveillance photos showing Darion Vence, the former fiancé of Maleah Davis' mother, before and after the 4-year-old disappeared.In one photo, a man identified as Vence is seen leaving the family's apartment last Friday with a laundry basket and a black garbage bag inside.Sources believe Vence is seen in a second photo purportedly showing his arrival at Sugar Land Methodist Hospital Saturday night. His 1-year-old son can be seen in his arms, but Maleah is not with them.According to police, Vence said he was attacked by three Hispanic men last Friday while on his way to pick up Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens, from Bush Intercontinental Airport.Vence said he was with Maleah and his son when he was left unconscious on the side of the road. When he regained consciousness, Vence said he found himself on Highway 6 near First Colony Mall.On Wednesday, authorities told ABC13 Eyewitness News thatwhen they questioned him.Friday,against her former fiancé in a press conference alongside community activist Quanell X.Quanell X acknowledged Bowens never reported the alleged abuse to police.