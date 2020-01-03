Health & Fitness

Bouldering uses no harnesses, but definitely uses muscles

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We all know the catchphrases, such as "New Year, New You," that fill up gyms at the beginning of every year. But if you're serious about getting in shape, bouldering might just be the sport to try in 2020.



It's a type of rock climbing that doesn't use harnesses or ropes, but definitely uses muscles.

"It requires a lot of abs and back muscles and just techniques," said general manager of Momentum Indoor Climbing's Silver Street facility Sydney Smith. "Having a plan for what you're doing on the wall."



Momentum's Silver Street location opened two years ago. It is part of a growing trend of indoor rock climbing gyms, and it's open until 11 p.m. almost every night.

Employees at the 43,000 square foot facility are constantly rebuilding climbing routes, so the gym is brand new every seven weeks.

"It's not just physical," explained Keith McDaniel, who said he visits Momentum six times a week. "It's figuring out how to do the moves, how to do the problem. Each one is a specific problem. Sometimes, you think it's impossible and then you figure out some move and all of a sudden, it's like, 'Wow! I can do this.'"

Children as young as two years old are also invited to visit with their parents.

"London is five and Cole is three, so it's awesome because we want to be outdoors doing stuff, getting them out of the house," said mother Lisa Kainer. "It's been a long two weeks off for Christmas."

To learn more, click here.

READ ALSO: Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2020

EMBED More News Videos

Achieve your New Year's resolutions with these tips

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonweight lossexerciseworkoutweightnew year new younew year's dayrock wall
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News