'It was a mistake on my part': Mother terrified after man steals car with 4-year-old daughter sleeping inside

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5340290" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Unattended children taken with stolen vehicles: TIMELINE

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old is facing charges for stealing a car with a 4-year-old in the back seat, leading deputies on a chase in northeast Harris County.Lillyan Maxwell, 4, was reunited with her mother about 20 minutes after the car was stolen."No words can describe the love you have for your child. I never thought that something like this would happen," said Kristen Dowell, Lillyan's mother.Dowell said she parked her black Chrysler by the Redbox at the Circle K around 11 p.m. Sunday. The gas station convenience store is located on the corner of Treaschwig Road and Cypresswood Drive.Dowell said she got out of the car to pick out a DVD and left her daughter sleeping in the backseat, keys in the ignition."It was a split second, a split second. Literally, my back was turned three minutes. I turned around and she was gone," Dowell said. "I made a mistake."Dowell says she stayed by the Redbox. But the clerk says Dowell came into the store."When she walked out, I heard her screaming. I thought something happened to her. She said her kid got stolen with the car," Circle K clerk Jessy Rodriguez said.Rodriguez called 911.Deputies spotted Dowell's car on the road and a chase began. At one point, speeds reached 120 miles per hour. The pursuit lasted for about 15-20 minutes.Pct. 4 deputy constables found the vehicle abandoned in the 4500 block of Monteith Drive with the girl. She was unharmed."Luckily, my daughter was asleep for a lot of it. She told me she woke up and Mommy was not driving," Dowell said.Deputies obtained surveillance video from a McDonald's where the teen was before stealing the car.He was arrested and will be charged with kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle.