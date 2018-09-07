Mom warns about key fobs after toddler gets locked in car

Mom sends warning about keyless entry system after child gets locked in car

NOVI, Michigan (KTRK) --
If you have a keyless entry for your car, you may want to adhere to the warning about being locked out your vehicle, even if your key is nearby.

A Michigan mother learned that keyless entries may not always work when she got out of her vehicle to pump gas.

The woman says she left her 1-year-old son inside his car seat along with the keys to her 2018 Chevy Malibu.

When the woman stepped out, the car unexpectedly locked.

With temperatures in the 90s, authorities rushed to help the lady get back into her car and rescue her son.

The mother says workers at the dealership warned her about the key fob's limitations and advised her to turn off the passive lock settings on the vehicle.
