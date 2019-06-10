Stolen vehicles with unattended children inside: TIMELINE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5339997" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputies said the suspect was driving up to 120 mph with the 4-year-old still inside.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- These stories serve as an important reminder not to leave children in a vehicle alone.Galveston police said a mom and dad went to a washateria on Broadway around 7 p.m. In the blink of an eye, someone jumped in the car and took off. The family's car with the 4-month-old baby girl inside was gone.Minutes later, the perpetrator realized that there was a child in the backseat. approximately 10 blocks away he found a well-lit area to place the child.According to Pct. 4 Constable's Office, Amber King got out of her vehicle at a gas station near Treaschwig Road and Aldine Westfield.She told investigators that her 7-month-old daughter, Allison, was in the car when someone jumped in the driver's seat and drove off.Investigators said the baby was found in her car seat on the side of the road in the freezing cold.According to police, a woman went inside a Shell service station and left her Honda CRV running with the kids inside.Surveillance video showed the suspect in a gray hoodie get out of a vehicle, jump in the SUV and drive off.The kids were found near a strip mall at 10800 Bellaire Blvd. around 4:30 a.m.Deputies said the child's mother parked her vehicle at a Circle K in the 5600 block of Treaschwig Road around 11 p.m.She popped into the store for a minute and left her daughter in the car when deputies say a man rode up on a bike. That's when he got into the vehicle with the 4-year-old still inside and took off."When she walked out, I heard her screaming. I thought something happened to her. She said her kid got stolen with the car," Circle K clerk Jessy Rodriguez said.The suspect led deputies on a chase with speeds up to 120 miles per hour. The pursuit lasted for about 15-20 minutes.Pct. 4 deputy constables found the vehicle abandoned in the 4500 block of Monteith Drive with the girl. She was unharmed and reunited with her mother.