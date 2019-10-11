Mom 'not angry' with babysitter who left kids alone

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of two children who were left alone in a Motel 6, sparking a massive blaze, says she is not angry with her friend who was supposed to be watching them.

"I'm not angry at her. She's still my friend, she's not a bad person at all," Dayeisha Finley said.

Finley's two children, 3 and 6 years old, were with her friend Tara Piccione the day a three-alarm fire broke out Wednesday at the Motel 6 off I-45 and Cypresswood.

RELATED: Children left alone by babysitter spark motel fire: fire marshal



Piccione is now wanted by the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office for the fire. She is charged with abandoning a child with intent to return.

"Tara called me and she was, I couldn't understand nothing, she was all over until she said 'I just believe I'm going to jail,'" Finley said.

The mother of two says she has only known Piccione for six months, but says the two grew close very quickly and her children see her as an aunt figure.

WATCH: Families wait for refunds after motel went up in flames

EMBED More News Videos

The fire was sparked by children who were left alone by their babysitter, authtorities said.



She says her two children spent the night with Piccione Tuesday. When they woke up hungry on Wednesday, Finley says Piccione left to get them a pizza.

"She just simply told my daughter, 'Stay here, watch your brother, I'm just going to go grab some pizza," Finley said.

Babysitter got pizza while kids sparked motel fire: documents

Investigators say she left two children in a third-story hotel room and walked to Brother's Pizza nearby.

"My daughter told me that after Tara left, she looked up and her brother had a lighter. I said 'Why didn't you take the lighter from him? Y'all known you're not supposed to play with lighters or whatever.'"



Finley says the lighter set a bed sheet on fire. The kids ran from the room, and the blaze quickly spread.

It ripped through the Motel 6, leaving more than two-dozen families who lived there homeless.

"Of course she didn't mean for none of this to happen," Finley said. "I do hope that everybody that did lose something, I do apologize on my son's behalf. Kids are going to be kids, they're going to be curious."

The children were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Finley says they are doing well.

She is now worried for her friend, who she says meant no harm.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or file an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org. You could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springhotelrescuefire
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros advance to third straight ALCS with 6-1 win over Rays
Hinch wishes Astros were playing Yankees on Friday
Astros fan frenzy as ALCS gear released at Academy
Why this could be Gerrit Cole's last season with the Astros
Amy Cole rocks "Cole 45" shirt in support of Gerrit
Kate Upton recreates Astros Sports Illustrated cover
One of Josh Reddick's sons still in hospital
Show More
Babysitter got pizza while kids sparked motel fire: documents
School bus carrying football team overturns on way to game
UTMB heart surgeon arrested in child sex crime sting
Father claims adopted daughter was really adult with dwarfism
Astros fans celebrate at Minute Maid Park after ALDS win
More TOP STORIES News