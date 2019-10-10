Children left alone by babysitter spark motel fire: fire marshal

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A babysitter could face charges after a massive fire erupted at a Spring motel as children inside were playing with a lighter.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office traced the cause of the fire at the Motel 6 near Cypresswood and I-45 to at least one child. This is consistent with what witnesses told Eyewitness News earlier at the scene.



Seven people, including two children, were transported to hospitals for smoke inhalation after the blaze engulfed the building, leaving a massive hole in the roof.

Investigators said the children who started the fire were left alone by the babysitter.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames penetrating the roof, sending a thick column of black smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles.

The fire later spread to an adjacent building through a common attic space.

Video from SkyEye 13 showed the roof of the first structure was destroyed. Crews from at least three departments worked to control the flames.



None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening, according to officials on the scene.

Pictures showed firefighters rescuing guests through broken windows. A litter of puppies appears to have made it out alive as well.
