CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Mom and child run to safety after car slams into gas station

EMBED </>More Videos

Car slams into gas station in fiery crash (KTRK)

CORAL GABLES, Florida (KTRK) --
Customers were seen panicking and running in Florida after a car slammed into a gas station and erupted into flames.

A mother was behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday with her daughter in the back seat when the crash happened.

Both were able to get out on their own and run away.

Police say the woman overcorrected while trying to avoid a different crash. That caused the driver to lose control, run over a gas pump, and slam into the storefront.

There were no injuries from the fiery crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashcaught on camerafiregas stationu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Mom saves 2 kids moments before toy car burst into flames
Caught on camera: Car goes 198 mph on highway
'Pro' robbers strike 2 more businesses across Houston-area
Video shows woman being choked, pinned and robbed
3 men seen robbing customers and NE Houston Exxon
More caught on camera
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News