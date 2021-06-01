child shot

Mom charged after shooting her 5-year-old son while trying to target loose dog, HPD says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mom charged after shooting son while targeting loose dog

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother has been charged after accidentally shooting her 5-year-old son while trying to shoot a dog that was running across the street in north Houston, according to Houston police.

The incident happened at 700 Dunham Road on Saturday afternoon.

Angelia Mia Vargas, 24, has been charged with deadly conduct with a firearm.

According to neighbors, Vargas, her son, and another family member were riding bikes down the street when a dog ran out.

That dog, named Bruno, is a 6-month-old boxer puppy. Bruno's owner did not want to appear on camera, but told us what happened.

"I came out of my house because Bruno was barking and barking. I thought my brother was coming," said the owner, who thought Bruno's barking was to indicate his brother was at the door. "So, I open the door just a little bit and he comes running out."

In Ring doorbell video obtained by ABC13, you can see Bruno running out with the owner following immediately behind. The owner can be seen telling the dog to come back in the house. The dog roams out onto the street, and less than a second later, multiple shots rang out. Gunshots were then followed by extended screaming by the little boy's parents.

Vargas's 5-year-old son was rushed to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threating wounds, police say.

The boy was struck in the abdomen by one of the three bullets that Vargas allegedly fired from a small caliber pistol, according to Detective J. Hasley with the HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division.

"She could have handled it differently. You know, she was there, her husband was there, I was there, nothing would have happened. Nothing bad like that," said Bruno's owner.

He says he felt bad for the child getting hit, and has had nightmares since that day.

"I was asleep and I had a dream hearing the little boy crying, and that's what woke me up when I was sleeping yesterday."

From the video, you can tell only a few seconds elapsed from the dog running out to gunfire. Bruno was grazed on one leg, but otherwise fine. Bruno's owner was given a Class C misdemeanor citation for having a loose dog.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimehouston police departmentchild injuredshootingdogaccidentchild shotchild endangerment
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
7-year-old struck in head by stray bullet in SE Houston, HPD says
Mother and 16-year-old were shot by mom's ex, family says
Boy accidentally shot after his mom tosses her purse, police say
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News