Moderna seeks FDA authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12-17

Moderna has filed with the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12 to 17, according to a news release from the company.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is currently authorized for people ages 18 and older.

Pfizer received authorization for people as young as 12 to use its coronavirus vaccine on May 10.

The other COVID-19 vaccine available for use in the United States, made by Johnson & Johnson, is currently authorized for people ages 18 and older.

