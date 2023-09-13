Mitt Romney announces he's not seeking reelection to Senate

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney announced via a video statement on Wednesday that he will not seek reelection in 2024.

"I have spent my last 25 years in public service of one kind or another. At the end of another term, I'd be in my mid-eighties," Romney said in a statement. "Frankly, it's time for a new generation of leaders. They're the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in."

His term ends in 2025.

"While I'm not running for re-election, I'm not retiring from the fight," Romney said. "I'll be your United States Senator until January 2025."

