Ted Cruz and Colin Allred draw contrasts in one and only US Senate debate amid close race

The only debate between an incumbent Senate hopeful and the new challenger came to a head on Tuesday. ABC13's political expert Tom Abrahams takes us through what happened.

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- Throughout the 60-minute debate in Dallas Tuesday night, both incumbent Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Congressman Colin Allred focused their energy on their opponent's records and actions.

Cruz characterized Allred as an extremist far left of Texas values.

"Congressman Allred was an NFL linebacker. It is not fair for a man to compete against women," Cruz said, echoing the theme of his television ads.

Allred hit back, telling viewers that Cruz cannot be trusted to represent their best interests in Washington.

"You don't have to believe me again," Allred said. "You've been seeing him lying to you for 12 years. "

On Jan. 6, and the attack on the United States Capitol, Allred called out Cruz for his actions that day.

"You can't be for the mob on Jan. 6 and for the officers. You can't, " he said. "It's not funny because you're a threat to democracy."

Cruz said Allred refused to talk about his own record or defend his positions, again characterizing him as extreme.

"Congressman Allred is happy to talk about those who committed acts of violence on Jan. 6," Cruz said, "But you don't hear him talking about the Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots that burned cities across this country. If you commit an act of violence, you should go to jail, and there should be no political favoritism."

Despite the back and forth, does the debate move the needle for either candidate?

A new UH-Hobby School of Public Affairs Poll released Tuesday has the race at just outside the margin of error. Cruz is at 50%. Allred is at 46%. Just 3% are undecided. 1% will vote for Libertarian Ted Brown.

As for the issues most important to those surveyed, regardless of who they support, the economy, immigration and border security, and the future of U.S. democracy top the list.

Abortion and women's reproductive health are not among the most frequently mentioned.

It was the first question of the night. Cruz would not answer repeated questions about whether he supports Texas law, which does not allow exceptions for rape or incest.

"In Texas, we overwhelmingly agree that taxpayer money shouldn't pay for abortions," Cruz said, shifting the focus. "Unfortunately, Congressman Allred's voting record rejects that Texas consensus."

Allred said that his position on the issue was the one that protects women and more aligns with Texans.

"I support the protections and restrictions under Roe. But Sen. Cruz just called himself pro-life. But you're not. You're not pro-life. It's not pro-life to deny women care so long that they can't have children anymore."

Both men, across the breath of subjects, made the case to that small number of voters who haven't yet chosen.

"Colin Allred wants to destroy what we've got in Texas," Cruz said. "Because he shares Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris' values. I will fight to keep Texas, Texas. "

Allred made an appeal to those who don't like the current temperature in American politics.

"He has introduced this angertainment where you get people upset," Allred said. " And you podcast about it, and you write a book about it, and you make some money on it, but you're not actually there when people need you."

