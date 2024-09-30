Democrats pour millions into Texas Senate race ads in attempt to help Colin Allred defeat Ted Cruz

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has announced a major investment in television advertising in Florida and Texas. While Texas has long favored Republicans, Democrats may have an opening.

The last statewide Democrat win in Texas was 30 years ago, but Democrats think 2024 might end the streak. The national party is investing millions to help Colin Allred in his Senate bid against Republican Ted Cruz.

Recent polling shows the race narrowing in the final weeks. While most voters have made up their minds, money can help get out the vote.

Monique Alcala is the Texas Democratic Party's executive chair.

"This investment from the DSCC shows that Colin has put Texas on the map," Alcala told ABC13. "We are really excited to see all of the investment from national committees come in, just like we saw from the DNC. They invested another 75,000, bringing up their total up to half a million dollars spent in this cycle."

Republicans know they have to work hard because it will be a close election, but they're confident in their message. Cindy Siegel is the chair of the Harris County Republican Party. Not only does she think the state stays red, but Harris County isn't necessarily staying blue.

"People are struggling out there. They're worried about crime. They're worried about making their paycheck go further," Siegel said. "Harris County is still in play. It's a swing county and we know it's ours to lose, and it's important for us to do what we can to get our candidates across line and win. "

The investment is not only because Texas might be in play. It's also because Democrats are working to hold their slim majority in the United States Senate.

John Tester is a Democrat in Montana. According to Baker Institute Political Science Fellow Mark Jones, his reelection bid is in trouble, which means money for Texas.

"(Democrats) are increasingly seeing Montana slip away," Jones said, "As a result, if Montana does slip away, as seems to be the case, if they don't flip one Republican-held seat, then they're going to lose control of the Senate. So, that leads them to focus on the competitive seats which are in Florida and Texas."

Allred, a Democrat from north Texas, is close to the margin of error in many of the latest polls. Democrats remain hopeful they do what they could not in 2018.

"We expect to really solidify and show that Colin is running a real campaign to win," Alcala said.

