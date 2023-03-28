This is how we Houston! The Astros are thinking of all those hurting from tornado destruction in Mississippi and Alabama. Here is your chance to do your part.

First 50 cars to donate in Astros' Mississippi tornado relief will get tickets to home game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are thinking of all those impacted by last weekend's deadly tornado outbreak in Mississippi and Alabama, and they're giving you an opportunity to help them give back.

Officials said at least 22 people died in Mississippi, where one long-track twister left a trail of destruction for about 59 miles.

In response, the Houston Astros are holding a supply drive on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park from 8 a.m. to noon.

The first 50 cars to donate will receive two tickets to the Astros home game against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 17.

Here is a list of items needed:

Home Depot, Lowes, and Walmart gift cards

Flashlights

Lanterns

Tylenol/Ibuprofen

Hygiene products (bathing wipes, toothbrush/toothpaste, soap, shampoo, sanitary napkins, adult diapers, deodorant)

Baby items (diapers, formula, baby food, bottles, blankets, clothes, wipes)

Coolers for food storage

Nonperishables

Water

Buckets

Heavy-duty trash bags

Charcoal

Eating utensils and plates

Houston rapper and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth sent ABC13 photos from Mississippi, where he helped those affected in Rolling Fork.

"Mississippi Was Hit Hard To tha point, Rolling Fork Homes Cant Be Rebuilt Unless its From Scratch," he wrote in his post.

The aid is said to be part of his "Relief Gang" organization that helps those in need.

SEE RELATED STORY: Houston rapper and activist Trae Tha Truth heads to Mississippi to aid victims of deadly tornado