Search continues for Houston woman who has been missing for weeks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Volunteers and authorities continue to look for a woman who hasn't been seen in weeks, and investigators believe her disappearance was the result of foul play.Ashley Guillory, 37, was driving a black 2004 Toyota Camry when she disappeared Sept. 4, according to Houston police.Over the weekend, Texas EquuSearch focused its efforts on an area near Alt 90 and Fondren Road.Texas EquuSearch founder and director Tim Miller told ABC13 they couldn't disclose much about their efforts over the weekend, but crews looked in an area near a southwest Houston neighborhood in a wooded area.Saturday's efforts came a week after a search in Missouri City.Miller said Saturday they were led to the location off Fondren Road due to what he called credible information, but didn't give details on what that information might have been.While Saturday's search didn't turn up anything significant, Miller said his team received new information that they are pursuing but didn't elaborate.It is unclear what type or style of clothing Ashley was wearing when she disappeared.If you have seen Ashley since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Ashley's disappearance, please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.