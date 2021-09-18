Search continues for Houston woman who has been missing for 2 weeks

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Volunteers and authorities continue to look for a woman who hasn't been seen in two weeks, and investigators believe her disappearance was the result of foul play.Ashley Guillory, 37, was driving a black 2004 Toyota Camry when she disappeared Sept. 4, according to Houston police.Texas Equusearch had focused its efforts on Independence Park in Missouri City this week. Those search efforts continued on Saturday at an undisclosed location."We've actually been kind of involved in this case for nearly a week," Texas Equusearch founder and director Tim Miller said earlier this week. "We worked with missing persons and now, homicide."It is unclear what type or style of clothing Ashley was wearing when she disappeared.While the outlook appears to be grim, Guillory's husband, Curtis, remains hopeful she's found safe."What's going on with my wife right now is she is waiting for me to come get her," Curtis Guillory said. "She's waiting for me to come get her. She knows I'm coming. She's waiting on me. She knows I won't stop until I get her back in my arms."If you have seen Ashley since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Ashley's disappearance, please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.