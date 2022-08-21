Family searches for 59-year-old security guard who went missing during work shift in Rosharon

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family is holding on to hope that they find a relative who went missing during his work shift.

Houston police said they are looking into what may have happened to Robert White.

His family has more questions than answers right now.

White, 59, has been missing since Saturday, Aug. 13.

"It's suspicious because he would never just go missing," Tabitha Harris, White's Cousin, said.

White's family searched the area of the property he works as a security guard in Rosharon.

They said they last saw him leaving for work that Saturday.

He clocked in at 6 p.m. that evening.

"He never clocked out. He never finished his shift," Harris said. "He came up missing during his shift."

Police said the last ping from his phone showed him at a store around 10:30 p.m. that evening.

His phone now goes straight to voicemail.

Saturday's search didn't give the family any more information.

"We haven't come up with any clues at all," Harris said. "Haven't found the car or anything. It's like he disappeared off the face of the earth."

White's cousins said he's living with health problems that add a risk to his safety.

"He's diabetic, he has a prosthesis, and he has heart problems," Harris said. "If he doesn't have his medication, he gets disoriented."

They know him as a hard-working, family-oriented person who would never go missing on his own.

"Totally out of character," Janice Harris, White's cousin, said. "Everybody out here knows him. That's why we are out here looking for him. We just want him back safe."

White's car, a white Ford Fusion, is also missing.

If you know any information about White's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Houston Police Department at 713-733-6662.