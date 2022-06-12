amber alert

Amber Alert canceled for missing 4-year-old who was found safe in Houston

Police say missing 4-year-old is in danger, in Houston with his dad

GROVE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Amber Alert for 4-year-old Jaiceon Roberston has been canceled after he was found safe in the Houston area, according to Sergeant Hancock of the Groves Police Department.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations told Groves PD that Jaiceon was found in an unspecified area that police were unsure of the location.

Jaiceon was said to be with his father, Blake Robertson, who police are no longer looking for. There could be possible charges in the future for the father, police said.

According to police, it appeared to have been a custodial issue and Jaiceon is no longer in danger.

Jaiceon Robertson,4, went missing on June 4. Police believed he was in Houston and in danger.

Jaiceon is described as a Black male, 3 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing 70 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Jaiceon was last seen at 2700 Block Boyd Ave at 4:50 p.m. last Saturday in Grove.

Police were searching for his father, Blake Robertson, 34, in connection to Jaiceon's abduction, police said.

Robertson of Houston picked up his son for visitation and never returned him, according to police.

Blake Robertson is described as a Black male, 6 feet tall, 222 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and several tattoos on his upper body.

Records show he has a criminal history.

Law enforcement officials believe Jaiceon was in immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Groves Police Department at 409-722-4965.
What to do when someone you know goes missing

