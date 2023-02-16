Nassau Bay police asking for help to find missing 11-year-old girl last seen in her home on Feb. 15

NASSAU BAY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need help searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen Wednesday, Feb 15, in Nassau Bay.

Kimberly Lizette Rodriguez was last seen in her residence at about 8 p.m., according to the Nassau Bay Police Department.

Kimberly has light brown skin, brown eyes, curly brown hair, is 5 feet tall, and weighs 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and blue shorts.

Authorities said they do not suspect foul play and that the girl has no history of running away.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Nassau Bay Police Department at 281-333-4200.