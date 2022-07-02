Missing person: 81-year-old man with dementia last seen Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help locating a man with dementia who was last seen walking in the 10100 block of Inwood Hollow Ln. on Friday afternoon.Earl Smith, 81, is described as a Black man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, bald with a gray beard and brown eyes.The 81-year-old, who walks with a cane, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, plaid pajama pants, and black slippers.If you see Smith, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.