Missing person: 81-year-old man with dementia last seen Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help locating a man with dementia who was last seen walking in the 10100 block of Inwood Hollow Ln. on Friday afternoon.

Earl Smith, 81, is described as a Black man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, bald with a gray beard and brown eyes.

The 81-year-old, who walks with a cane, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, plaid pajama pants, and black slippers.

If you see Smith, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
