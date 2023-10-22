What to do when someone you know goes missing

Amber Alert issued for 29-year-old, last seen in Deer Park, Texas on Oct. 21

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Deer Park Police Department is searching for a missing 29-year-old man, last seen Saturday morning.

Deer Park PD is searching for a man named Brandon Anderson. On Saturday, he was last seen at around 4 a.m. in the 3600 block of Windsor Drive.

Anderson is described as a black man, 6 feet 4 inches tall, and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and black pants. Authorities said he has a mild intellectual disability.

If you have any information on this man's whereabouts, call Deer Park Police Department at 281-479-1511 or contact his mother Jo Anderson at 832-397-9661.