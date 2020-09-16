Missing 3-year-old and her mother possibly headed to Houston area

RANDALL, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services are looking for a mother and daughter who were reported missing from Randall, Texas.

DFPS said the 3-year-old girl was ordered into state custody on Monday. The child and her mother have not been seen since.

The girl, Elly'Anna Garcia, and her mother, Christina Kaput, were last seen in Plainview, Texas, but may be traveling to the Houston or Dallas areas.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the girl and her mother are asked to contact Child Protective Investigations (CPI) at 806-341-5385.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texashoustondallaschild protective servicestexas newsmissing girlmissing childrenmissing woman
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No probable cause found to charge teen with woman's murder
Houstonian helping with COVID-19 vaccine efforts
County Clerk blocked from sending mail-in ballot apps
20-year-old with medical conditions now missing for 5 days
With ink barely dry on $177M deal, Deshaun Watson sued
ABC13 hosts town hall on closing gap for Hispanic students
Single mom gives Houston ISD harsh grade for poor prep
Show More
Deputy K9 Boomer dies year after retiring from HCSO
Texas could restart the reopening process this week
MLB chooses Texas as neutral World Series site
Boy completes trampoline challenge for animal charity
Teen named hero after saving mother, 3 children from burning car
More TOP STORIES News