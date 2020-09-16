Missing 3-year-old and her mother possibly headed to Houston area

RANDALL, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services are looking for a mother and daughter who were reported missing from Randall, Texas.DFPS said the 3-year-old girl was ordered into state custody on Monday. The child and her mother have not been seen since.The girl, Elly'Anna Garcia, and her mother, Christina Kaput, were last seen in Plainview, Texas, but may be traveling to the Houston or Dallas areas.Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the girl and her mother are asked to contact Child Protective Investigations (CPI) at 806-341-5385.