Missing man found shot to death on railroad tracks in northeast Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A missing man was found shot to death on railroad tracks in northeast Houston Tuesday afternoon, according to deputies.

Officers with the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit said they were conducting a welfare check in the 11400 block of Mesa Drive when they found the man they were searching for dead on the tracks.

At about 12:30 p.m., HPD said they called the Harris County Sheriff's Office to take over the case since it's in their area.

The missing man was identified as Leonard Prince.

Investigators believe Prince was shot to death after breaking into cars with two other people.

Prince's body was found when one of these individuals took HPD Missing Persons investigators to the scene.

It is unclear what exactly led to the deadly shooting, but homicide detectives believe it's related to the car burglaries which he and the other individuals were committing.

Investigators are working to identify the shooter in this case and determine the series of events.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers of Houston by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.