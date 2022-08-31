Have you seen him? 77-year-old Harris County man hasn't been seen in 10 days, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 77-year-old man who has Alzheimer's has been reported missing for 10 days now in Harris County.

Deputies said Antonio Tovar was last seen Sunday, Aug. 21 as he was leaving his home in the 1500 block of Wedgewood Street and the Hardy Toll Way.

Deputies described Tovar as a Hispanic man standing at 5 feet tall and weighing 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray-colored sweatpants.

Tovar speaks English and Spanish and reportedly has Alzheimer's, so he may have difficulty remembering details.

If you know any information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Person's Unit at 713-274-9360.