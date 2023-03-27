What to do when someone you know goes missing

Have you seen her? Missing 16-year-old girl last seen in northeast Houston on March 16, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old girl was reported missing more than one week ago in northeast Houston, and police need your help finding her.

On March 16, Derricka Henderson was last seen leaving the 8600 block of Texas Acorn Avenue in an unknown direction, according to police.

She was last reportedly seen wearing red pajamas.

Henderson is described as a 16-year-old Black female with a dark complexion, 110 pounds, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

Any information concerning the missing juvenile should be referred to the Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 and/or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.