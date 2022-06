Emerie Mitchell was reported missing from a home in Missouri City.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Emerie Mitchell, age 5, was reported missing from a home on Lost Quail Drive in Missouri City on Tuesday afternoon.Houston police are asking for the public's help to find the little girl. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white cats and pink pants with a floral design on them.Emerie is a Black girl, weighing about 100 pounds and standing 4 feet tall, according to an HPD release.Anyone with information on Emerie's whereabouts is asked to call Houston police at 713-884-3131 or 832-394-1840.