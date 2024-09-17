Harris County grand jury indicts 2 in death of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, records show

Court paperwork revealing details about how Jocelyn Nungaray was allegedly lured near a creek before her death. The suspects were also revealed to be prior ICE detainees.

Court paperwork revealing details about how Jocelyn Nungaray was allegedly lured near a creek before her death. The suspects were also revealed to be prior ICE detainees.

Court paperwork revealing details about how Jocelyn Nungaray was allegedly lured near a creek before her death. The suspects were also revealed to be prior ICE detainees.

Court paperwork revealing details about how Jocelyn Nungaray was allegedly lured near a creek before her death. The suspects were also revealed to be prior ICE detainees.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Grand Jury has indicted the two men charged with capital murder in the death of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, according to records.

The video above is from a previous report.

On Sept. 13, a jury formally indicted Franklin Pena and Johan Martinez-Rangel in the crime, with their bonds remaining at $10 million each.

THE CASE

On June 17, Jocelyn's body was found in a creek in the 400 block of W. Rankin near Kuykendhal, which is just walking distance from where she lives.

Investigators believe the young girl had snuck out of her home the night before at about 10 p.m. As the investigation continued, police would later release images of the suspects wanted in connection with the case.

ABC13 had also obtained surveillance video showing what appeared to be her last moments alive, her whereabouts from that night, and her encounter with her accused killers.

Police said the two men started their evening at a Northborough-area restaurant together. They left the restaurant on foot and were walking southbound. Pena and Martinez-Rangel were later seen talking with Jocelyn for a few minutes on Kuykendahl Road. Later, they were seen walking with her to a convenience store.

After a few minutes, all three of them would walk to a bridge where Jocelyn was murdered, according to police.

In the days following the gruesome discovery, police would arrest Pena and Martinez-Rangel and charge them with capital murder.

Now, both suspects sit in jail, awaiting a trial date.

The case has drawn intense national coverage due to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirming the suspects from Venezuela were in the country illegally. Jocelyn's death has been used in several political campaign advertisements, namely the Ted Cruz-Collin Allred Senate race in Texas.

In July, Sen. Cruz and U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Fort Bend County, both Republicans, introduced the Justice for Jocelyn Act that they say would "improve the detention and tracking of illegal aliens entering the United States." The bill was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee but hasn't gone any further than that.

RELATED STORIES:

12-year-old found strangled in N. Houston creek was 'caught with the wrong people,' her mom says

Persons of interest now charged with murder in 12-year-old's strangulation, Houston police say

12-year-old girl found in creek had been sexually assaulted, Houston Forensic Science Center says