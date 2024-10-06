10-year-old girl missing in Houston, Harris County Sheriff's Office says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for 10-year-old Eiycis Graham, last seen in the 4000 block of State Highway 6 South in Houston.

The missing child is described as a 4-foot-5-inch tall Black girl, weighing 98 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown braided hair.

According to authorities, she was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white tie dye design on the front, black pants with a Rockets emblem on the left side, and white Crocs.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of this missing person is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

