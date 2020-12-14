Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Port Isabel, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- A boater went missing Sunday in Lower Laguna Madre near Port Isabel, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector and Air Station watchstanders received report from the South Padre Island Police Department that a family member called, stating that the boater left from the West Polaris Boat Ramp in South Padre Island at noon Saturday and was excepted to return by 6 p.m.

A boat and helicopter crew searched the boater's last known location and found an 18-foot vessel with no one aboard.

They continued to search the area.

Officials say the Coast Guard, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, South Padre Island Police Department and the Port Isabel Police Department are involved in the search.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center at (361) 939-0450.
