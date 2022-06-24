Houston police trying to find missing 7-month-old baby and 18-year-old mom

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are trying to find a baby girl who's been missing for more than a week.Kodi Davis, age 7 months, was last seen on June 14 in the 8100 block of Fannin Street. Police say the baby is with her 18-year-old mother, Kennedy Greene. The child has health concerns that need immediate medical attention, according to the HPD missing persons listing.Greene is believed to be driving a 2017 Honda 4D, bearing Texas plate JDS5615. Police add that the vehicle may also have an unknown paper tag.Police list Greene as 5'9" tall and weighing 165 pounds.Anyone with information about the location of the teen mom or her baby is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.