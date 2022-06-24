missing girl

Houston police trying to find missing 7-month-old baby and 18-year-old mom

EMBED <>More Videos

What to do when someone you know goes missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are trying to find a baby girl who's been missing for more than a week.

Kodi Davis, age 7 months, was last seen on June 14 in the 8100 block of Fannin Street. Police say the baby is with her 18-year-old mother, Kennedy Greene. The child has health concerns that need immediate medical attention, according to the HPD missing persons listing.



Greene is believed to be driving a 2017 Honda 4D, bearing Texas plate JDS5615. Police add that the vehicle may also have an unknown paper tag.

Police list Greene as 5'9" tall and weighing 165 pounds.

Anyone with information about the location of the teen mom or her baby is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsafetysearchbabymissing girlmissing person
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING GIRL
13-year-old North Texas girl at center of Amber Alert
5-year-old nearly crossed freeway until woman saved her, HPD says
Missing couple found dead in the woods in Roman Forest
2 missing children from Sugar Land found safe, according to police
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
What does Roe v. Wade being overturned mean for the Lone Star State?
Mostly dry and hot this weekend, cooler with rain next week
No criminal investigation after 'extremely premature baby' died: HPD
Body discovered on Galveston beach in 2020 remains a mystery
Abbott, Beto, Ogg, Paxton weigh Texas' future after Roe overturned
How outlawing abortion could worsen maternal mortality crisis
Show More
Where abortion stands nationally: State-by-state breakdown of laws
Body discovered after dog finds human hand in Liberty County
How does overturning Roe v. Wade affect IVF treatments?
You can now start buying fireworks for July 4 events
Garth Brooks tickets went on sale today for concert at NRG
More TOP STORIES News