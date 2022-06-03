15-year-old boy missing after slipping into Sims Bayou in southeast Houston, HPD says

Southeast, HFD and FOX are searching for a fifteen year old male missing in Sims Bayou. 202 pic.twitter.com/iwxS0OXYXE — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 3, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old boy went missing in Sims Bayou in southeast Houston on Thursday evening, according to police.At about 7:52 p.m., the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a drowning at the 10000 block of Scott Street.A son and his father were by the bayou when the son slipped into the water and didn't resurface, according to investigators.HPD tweeted at 9:03 p.m. that the 15-year-old boy is missing in Sims Bayou.