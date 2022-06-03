15-year-old boy missing after slipping into Sims Bayou in southeast Houston, HPD says

The video above is about what to do when someone you know goes missing.
At about 7:52 p.m., the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a drowning at the 10000 block of Scott Street.
A son and his father were by the bayou when the son slipped into the water and didn't resurface, according to investigators.
HPD tweeted at 9:03 p.m. that the 15-year-old boy is missing in Sims Bayou.
Southeast, HFD and FOX are searching for a fifteen year old male missing in Sims Bayou. 202 pic.twitter.com/iwxS0OXYXE— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 3, 2022