missing teenager

15-year-old boy missing after slipping into Sims Bayou in southeast Houston, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

What to do when someone you know goes missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old boy went missing in Sims Bayou in southeast Houston on Thursday evening, according to police.

The video above is about what to do when someone you know goes missing.

At about 7:52 p.m., the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a drowning at the 10000 block of Scott Street.

A son and his father were by the bayou when the son slipped into the water and didn't resurface, according to investigators.

HPD tweeted at 9:03 p.m. that the 15-year-old boy is missing in Sims Bayou.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsafetysearchmissing teenagermissing person
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING TEENAGER
Kidnapped CA teen found in NY thanks to quick-thinking detective
16-year-old missing for 2 days, last seen in north Houston, HPD says
Teen who went missing from Mavs game was sold for sex, authorities say
Coast Guard recovers body of missing 17-year-old near Freeport
TOP STORIES
Escaped Texas inmate suspected in death of 2 adults, 3 children
DHS launches new asylum plan to help case backlog
Biden presses for more gun control after mass shootings
HPD bodycam video enough to fire officer who killed man, lawyer says
Trial date set 1 year after 5-year-old Samuel Olson's murder
Traffic on outbound US-59 backed up from North Loop to downtown
Truck hits guard wall, sending debris on outbound US-59 at North Loop
Show More
Person in passenger seat killed in apparent road rage shooting
Small chance for a downpour continues
1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21, White House says
JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt expecting their 1st child
Man released after girl grazed is not a 'bad guy,' victim's mom says
More TOP STORIES News