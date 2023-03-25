What to do when someone you know goes missing

Have you seen her? Police searching for teen after her bike was found 1 day after she went missing

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help locating a missing teen who went missing on March 22.

Megan Lamz, 15, was last seen on a bicycle leaving her home in the Katy area.

She is said to be wearing a black "Friday the 13th" graphic sweatshirt with beige cargo pants, black Converse shoes, and a green backpack.

According to police, Megan's bike was found the following day, on March 23, in Katy.

The FBCSO says while there is no indication of foul play, authorities are seeking her whereabouts to verify that she is safe.

If anyone has information regarding Megan's location, they are urged to contact the sheriff's office's non-emergent number at 281-341-4665.