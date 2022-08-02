Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in northwest Harris County

The teen was last seen Saturday on Tryon Drive in the White Oak Landing subdivision. Authorities said she no longer has braids and the front of her hair is dyed blonde.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who may be with a male in the Killeen, Texas area.

Lydia Byrd was last seen on Saturday, July 30 around 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of Tryon Drive in the White Oak Landing subdivision in northwest Harris County.

Deputies believe she is possibly with a male in the Killeen, Texas area.

The teen was last seen Saturday on Tryon Drive in the White Oak Landing subdivision. Authorities said she no longer has braids and the front of her hair is dyed blonde.

Authorities released a photo of Lydia, but noted that her hair is no longer in braids. They said her hair is now dyed blonde in the front.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Lydia is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit, at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.