'I'm grateful' | Organization helps homeless mom get housing, job opportunities after ABC13 report

A homeless mother's arrest caught the attention of many. Now she's getting back on her feet with Houston's help, following living in her car for months with her daughter and dog.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been a rollercoaster of a week for a young homeless mother, but after ABC13's report, she is getting all the help she needs.

It started with the arrest of Miriah Holmes while she and her daughter were found sleeping in her car.

To a judge, then dismissing her child endangerment charge on Friday after finding no probable cause.

Now people all over Houston are coming together to provide them with a roof over their heads.

It's a story that's captivated the attention of many, including Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee who is running for Mayor of Houston.

She tells ABC13 once she saw Holmes' story on Eyewitness News, she knew she wanted to step in and help.

"To say that I'm grateful is definitely an understatement," Holmes said.

Miriah Holmes' week started with an arrest, but now ends with hope.

"Through Ms. Gray's organization, she will have an apartment by Wednesday," Jackson-Lee said.

Holmes, her dog, and her daughter were sleeping inside of her car at a McDonalds parking lot on Tuesday when deputies arrested her for child endangerment and animal cruelty.

By Friday, she was out and reunited with her 4-year-old daughter after a judge didn't find probable cause for her child endangerment charge.

Two days later, organizations like Mrs. Gray's, Coalition for Health and Family Services are stepping in to give Miriah resources and a list of apartments so she can choose a new home.

"Hopefully, by the end of the week, she'll be looking out her own window," Jackson-Lee said. A home, ABC13 is told, will also be fully furnished.

"No, seriously. Hopeful. Ecstatic. Supported. Those were things I was lacking. I feel motivated," Holmes said.

She's set to start a new life and look for a new job after she says she escaped an abusive situation.

They hope her story reminds others that these resources are available if you or anyone is struggling.

You can contact Mrs.Gray at the Coalition for Health and Family Services at 832-882-5341.

